Clementi resident fumes over ‘rubbish dump’ of parcels left at void deck after Nov 11 sale

The parcels were piled up in a heap across the floor of the void deck.

The recent Nov 11 sale probably saw many happy after getting discounts on their purchases.

But one man was left fuming after seeing delivery parcels strewn all over the floor of the void deck of his HDB block in Clementi.

The resident posted pictures of the mess on Facebook and said the place looked like “a rubbish dump”.

He took it upon himself to rearrange the parcels, reported Shin Min Daily News.

His photos showed at least 30 to 40 parcels of various sizes piled up in a heap at the void deck of the block, which he said was “along Clementi Avenue 4”.

A Shin Min reporter, who went down to the area, met a woman named Ms Zhao, who was making deliveries at Block 372 Clementi Avenue 4.

Ms Zhao, 23, was unloading all her parcels from her van onto the floor of the void deck before delivering them to the units upstairs.

She told the Chinese newspaper that if there were too many parcels to handle, the usual practice would be for her team to leave them at the void deck first.

After they sorted the parcels, the team would deliver them to the individual units.

She said it was also typical for them to have one person stay behind to guard the parcels at the void deck.

This was because if any parcel was lost, they would have to compensate the value of the parcel out of their own pocket. They would also have to fork out an additional $100 as a penalty, she added.

Thus, they were usually “very careful” with the parcels. But the Nov 11 sale resulted in a situation that was a “little more hectic”, Ms Zhao said, as more deliveries were being made.