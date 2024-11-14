CNB officer once arrested drug trafficker who was a schoolmate

More than 10 years ago, after a violent struggle one night with a drug trafficker involved in supplying psychotropic drugs, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers managed to subdue and arrest him.

After the suspect was taken to his home for further checks, one of the officers, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) (2) Larry Tay, realised under better lighting that the suspect was his former schoolmate whom he had not seen in many years.

Speaking to the media on Nov 12, ASP (2) Tay, 45, a CNB officer for 25 years, said following the arrest, his friend, whom he described as having been “quite a good guy”, looked remorseful and kept his head down, avoiding conversation.

He said the incident made him realise the widespread threat of drugs.

“I would never have thought that someone within my social circle would be involved in drugs,” he added, noting that his friend was eventually convicted of a trafficking offence.

On Nov 13, ASP (2) Tay received a long service award at the Ministry of Home Affairs National Day Awards Investiture 2024.

He was among 981 Home Team officers from various agencies who received the National Day awards at the ceremony at Republic Polytechnic that was attended by Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

ASP (2) Tan, who leads a team in anti-drug operations at Woodlands Checkpoint, said he has noticed a shift in the types of drugs consumed since he began his career in CNB, noting that while heroin was previously a popular drug, new psychoactive substances have since replaced it.

He is also concerned about the increasing number of young abusers.

“There is a growing online presence of material about the use of drugs appealing to the youth and the leveraging of online communication platforms to sell such drugs,” he said.

Speaking about the long-service award recipients who have completed at least 25 years of continuous service, Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Law, said they have shown their commitment to the Home Team’s mission and values.

He added that contributions by all the award recipients are notable and commendable, especially given the challenges of uncertain global developments, including geopolitical tensions and conflicts, and very tight manpower constraints.

Station Inspector Ashok Kumar Velayutham, 45, a senior investigation officer from the Singapore Police Force, was among the 253 officers awarded the Efficiency Medal, which is given to individuals who have shown exceptional efficiency or devotion to duty, or for work of special significance.

Recalling one of the more memorable cases in his 24-year career as a police officer, Station Insp Ashok said he was part of a team of officers who nabbed a foreign couple involved in shoplifting at a gift shop at the Singapore Zoo just an hour before they would leave the country.

Senior investigation officer Ashok Kumar Velayutham from the Singapore Police Force was among the 253 officers awarded the Efficiency Medal. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

When the couple, who are in their 40s, were in the shop with their two young children, the woman stole more than 50 items, including mugs, plush toys, keychains and chocolates. Her husband knew what she was doing.

Using only CCTV footage, Station Insp Ashok and his team managed to establish the identity of the family and learnt that they were leaving Singapore shortly.

“It was a race against time. So we quickly established which terminal they were going to be in and we sent another team to Changi Airport,” he said.

The family was caught at the departure area and the couple, who are Indian nationals, were served with a warning before being sent home.

Station Insp Ashok said if the family had left Singapore, they probably would not have been caught unless they returned to the country.

He said he has remained in the force for all these years because of his desire to help people, including those accused, to whom he gave advice.

He added: “Some accused are young, maybe students, so I tell them they can still have a bright future and ask why they committed the offences. Sometimes they will share their family problems, and I’ll try to help them by providing them guidance.”

Station Insp Ashok said he has received letters from about five accused people who are grateful for his help.