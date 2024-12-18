 COE prices up for all except commercial vehicles, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

COE prices up for all except commercial vehicles

COE prices up for all except commercial vehicles
The COE category for motorcycles recorded the largest increase of 6.4%. PHOTO: ST FILE
Vanessa Paige Chelvan for The Straits Times
Dec 18, 2024 04:49 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories except commercial vehicles at the final bidding exercise of 2024.

At the close of bidding at 4pm on Dec 18, the premium for Category B COEs - meant for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) - ended at $109,000, 5.8 per cent higher than on Dec 4, when it was $103,010.

At $96,000, the price of a Category A COE - used to register smaller, less powerful cars and EVs - was 2.1 per cent higher than the $94,000 recorded in the previous exercise.

Category D for motorcycles recorded the largest increase of 6.4 per cent to $8,381, up from $7,878.

The premium for an Open category (Category E) COE ended at $108,992, 4.8 per cent higher than the $104,001 recorded two weeks ago. These certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, but are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars.

The price of a Category C certificate for commercial vehicles bucked the trend, dipping 0.6 per cent to $69,890. It was $70,289 at the last tender.

Creating a separate COE category is one of the issues being considered in an ongoing review of the point-to-point transport sector.
Singapore

Separate COE category for private-hire cars still under review

Related Stories

Cat A COE price falls 10% to $89,889; premiums down in most categories

COE premiums down across all categories

LTA to add up to 20,000 COEs across vehicle categories

A COE is needed to register a vehicle for use in Singapore.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COECarsELECTRIC AND HYBRID VEHICLES