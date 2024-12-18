COE prices up for all except commercial vehicles

The COE category for motorcycles recorded the largest increase of 6.4%.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories except commercial vehicles at the final bidding exercise of 2024.

At the close of bidding at 4pm on Dec 18, the premium for Category B COEs - meant for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) - ended at $109,000, 5.8 per cent higher than on Dec 4, when it was $103,010.

At $96,000, the price of a Category A COE - used to register smaller, less powerful cars and EVs - was 2.1 per cent higher than the $94,000 recorded in the previous exercise.

Category D for motorcycles recorded the largest increase of 6.4 per cent to $8,381, up from $7,878.

The premium for an Open category (Category E) COE ended at $108,992, 4.8 per cent higher than the $104,001 recorded two weeks ago. These certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, but are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars.

The price of a Category C certificate for commercial vehicles bucked the trend, dipping 0.6 per cent to $69,890. It was $70,289 at the last tender.

A COE is needed to register a vehicle for use in Singapore.