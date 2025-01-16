COE quota up 8.2% to 17,133 for Feb to April

In all, there will be 17,133 certificates available for bidding from February to April 2025.

There will be 1,299 more certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for tender in the February to April period than in the preceding three months, marking an increase of 8.2 per cent.

In all, there will be 17,133 certificates available for bidding, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Jan 16.

This is the first quota period during which LTA is injecting extra COEs on top of the supply coming in part from deregistrations in 2024 and certificates being brought forward from guaranteed deregistrations in the next projected supply peak using a “cut and fill” method to stabilise COE supply.

The number of COEs brought forward, as well as the additional certificates injected, will come to 4,201 across the car and motorcycle COE categories.

The Straits Times has asked the LTA for a further breakdown of the extra COEs injected.

In October 2024, LTA announced that it will progressively inject up to 20,000 additional COEs over the next few years across the five vehicle categories starting in February 2025.

It had said it was able to do so because travel patterns have evolved, with the total mileage clocked by vehicles decreasing by around 6 per cent from 2019 to 2023.

The next-generation satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will also allow the authorities to better manage traffic congestion.

At 6,828, the supply of COEs in Category A, which are meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), is 10.3 per cent more than the 6,190 pieces available in the November 2024 to January 2025 period.

Category B COEs, which are used to register larger and more powerful cars and EVs, will also receive a boost of 10 per cent to 4,465 pieces, from 4,060 in the previous period.

Open category (Category E) COE supply will rise by 10.7 per cent from 1,072 to 1,187.

Although Category E COEs can be used to register any type of vehicle, they are almost always used for larger cars and EVs.

The supply of COEs for commercial vehicles (Category C) will be 1,548 - 10 per cent more than the 1,407 pieces available in the previous three-month period.

Motorcycle COE supply remains at 3,105, unchanged from the preceding three-month period.

The Jan 16 announcement comes a week before the next COE tender exercise on Jan 22 - the final exercise for the November 2024 to January 2025 quota period.