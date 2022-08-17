 COE prices mostly rise, Open category premium dips , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
COE prices mostly rise, Open category premium dips

Lee Nian Tjoe, Senior Transport Correspondent
Aug 17, 2022 04:29 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums mostly rose on Wednesday (Aug 17), with only the Open category seeing a dip.

The premium for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with power output up to 110 kilowatts, ended 9.9 per cent higher at $87,889, up from $80,000.

For bigger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE premium went up from $107,001 to $112,001 - a rise of 4.7 per cent.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums rose by 5.4 per cent from $56,089 to $59,090.

The price of motorcycle COEs increased by 0.9 per cent, from $11,000 to $11,101.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, ended slightly cheaper at $112,001, representing a dip of 0.9 per cent from $113,000.

This is the first tender exercise under a revised counting method for COEs aimed at reducing fluctuations in supply.
Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 87,889 80,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc) 112,001 107,001
C - Goods vehicle & bus 59,090 56,089
D - Motorcycle 11,101 11,000
E - Open 112,001 113,000
 

