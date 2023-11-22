COE prices rebound for large cars, Open category; premiums in other categories continue to fall

The Open category COE price came in at $135,002, up 7.99 per cent from $125,011 two weeks ago.

After Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell across the board two weeks ago, premiums for larger cars and the Open category rebounded at the latest exercise that closed on Nov 22.

The premium for Category B, for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), ended at $135,336, a 23.03 per cent increase from $110,001 recorded on Nov 8. This was, however, still below the $150,001 record set in October.

The Open category COE price came in at $135,002, up 7.99 per cent from $125,011 two weeks ago.

Although such COEs can be used to register any type of vehicle except for motorcycles, they end up mostly for bigger cars. As with Category B COEs, premiums for the Open category also reached a record in October, at $158,004.

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, fell to $85,001. This is an 11.17 per cent drop from $95,689 recorded at the last exercise.

The commercial vehicle COE premium dipped by 5.27 per cent to end at $73,889, down from $78,001.

The motorcycle COE premium came in at $10,001, down 8.16 per cent from $10,889.