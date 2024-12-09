Community-led fund to support migrant workers with critical illnesses

Ms Navato was sent straight back to Philippines when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The Migrant Worker CritiCare Fund was launched on Dec 6 ahead of International Migrants’ Day.

The fund aims to provide immediate relief to migrant workers diagnosed with critical illnesses who can’t afford life-saving medical treatment. It seeks to ensure that all low-wage migrant workers, regardless of media attention or personal connections, can have access to life-saving support.

The Migrant Worker CritiCare Fund is Singapore’s first community-led Fund that supports migrant workers diagnosed with non-work-related critical illnesses, such as cancer and heart attacks.

Apart from immediate relief, the Fund aims to collect data to advocate for more inclusive insurance coverage and systemic reforms.

Former NMP Anthea Ong, one of the co-founders of the Fund, shared that mandatory insurance does not cover outpatient treatments like chemotherapy or overseas care if they are repatriated.

“While organisations like MWC and NTUC do provide lump-sum payouts which can cover critical illnesses, these amounts often fall short of the actual costs required for treatment".

At the launch, Ms Bhing Navato, a maid from the Philippines who has worked in Singapore for 28 years, shared her experience virtually when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“My biggest fear wasn’t just the illness, it was losing a job that helped me support my family for decades. My worry every day was how I could afford treatment or meet my family’s needs”.

Luckily, thanks to a public fundraising campaign, Ms Navato was able to receive chemotherapy and the care she needed.

However, cases like Ms Navato may not apply to everyone, as success of public fundraising campaigns depend on whether it is a media-worthy story or the worker has personal connections.

Apart from mandatory insurance being insufficient for migrant workers to seek treatment, hospitals require a Letter of Guarantee from the employer to start treatment, which could lead to the worker being sent home instead of getting treatment.

Workers may also be unaware or do not understand their right to activate their insurance or in some cases, are afraid to approach their employers.

As at June 2024, there were 1.1 million work permit holders in Singapore, 300,000 of those are domestic workers while 440,000 are employed in the construction, marine shipyard and process sector.

The Fund aims to raise $410,000 from public donations, foundations and corporate partnerships in 2025, as well as support at least 20 migrant workers over two years.

Those who wish to contribute can donate directly to the Migrant Worker CritiCare Fund crowdfunding page through Ray of Hope at events.rayofhope.sg/events/criticarefund