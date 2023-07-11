Michael Learns To Rock to play charity concert for Dementia Singapore

All proceeds from the tickets, which cost from $68 to $168, will be donated to Dementia Singapore.

Michael Learns To Rock are set to return to Singapore to perform a fund-raising concert for Dementia Singapore.

The show will take place at a heartland location, Our Tampines Hub’s Town Square, on Sept 9.

All proceeds from the tickets, which cost from $68 to $168 and will go on sale on Wednesday, will be donated to Dementia Singapore.

One of Denmark’s most successful music exports, Michael Learns To Rock are known for evergreen pop hits such as The Actor (1991), 25 Minutes (1994) and That’s Why You Go Away (1995).

The band last performed here at The Star Theatre in October 2022 and November 2018.

Their popularity among Singaporeans is the reason they are the perfect band to headline this concert for persons living with dementia, says the chief executive of Dementia Singapore, Mr Jason Foo.

“It is the sort of music that those in their 40s and 50s are most familiar with. And, coincidentally, these are also the age groups in which we are seeing a rise in young onset dementia cases,” he says.

Nostalgia is a powerful tool in Dementia Singapore’s efforts to engage and support persons living with dementia and their caregivers, he adds.

“Good music is a great connector. And getting a well-known international act to help spread the message of support for Singapore’s fast-growing community of persons living with dementia goes a long way in helping to break down the stigma associated with the condition, which often stems from a lack of awareness and even a discomfort with addressing the issue.”

The concert will also be held in the heartlands to promote inclusiveness, he adds.

A carnival will also be held at the concert venue from 10am until 3.30pm featuring food stalls, rides and other activities. It is free for members of Dementia Singapore’s Cara app. Non-members can sign up for Cara free at the entrance of the carnival, as well as by downloading the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

LIVE IN SINGAPORE 🤩 We are excited to announce that we will come to Singapore on September 9! We hope to see you there 🙏🏻 💙 MLTR Posted by Michael Learns To Rock on Monday, July 10, 2023

Michael Learns To Rock Live In Singapore

Where: Our Tampines Hub - Town Square, 1 Tampines Walk

When: Sept 9, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $68 to $168 go on sale on Wednesday, 11am via All Access Asia, go to allaccess-asia.com. There is a 15 per cent discount on tickets bought between Wednesday and next Tuesday.