Jan 10 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (2,400m)

(1) GLOBAL REEF proved to be a bitter disappointment on the Polytrack. He has run well twice since then on the turf and should make a bold bid at beating these rivals.

(7) BOMBER BAY and (5) REPETITION have only been modest in the Western Cape but have made the trip and would not be surprise winners.

(3) KINNIKINNIK may be better on the Polytrack but can contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) AMERICAN MATADOR showed good improvement on local debut and can go one better.

(2) ANCHOR MAN is consistent but has tended to lack a strong finish.

(1) AMERICAN PITBULL may prefer the turf and can contest the finish again.

(4) ALWAYS SHINING makes his local debut and can earn some money.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) MASTER FORESTER is still learning and was not disgraced when runner-up last time. He can go one better in a competitive race.

(5) EXPLOSIVE SPEED reminded us what he is capable of last time and should be involved with the finish again.

(2) SILVER TYCOON and (3) MEETATTHEWINDSOR are consistent and can fight out the finish yet again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) GIMME MORE TIME is a course and distance winner. His trainer has been very good in recent raids, and this gelding can bounce back to score.

(11) WAZ WOUTER, (10) MO THE MAN and (8) KING’S RANSOM are all capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) LUNA HALO is probably at her very best over 1,400m but she is also very good over this distance. She looks the one to be with and stable jockey Richard Fourie is in the irons.

(2) OFFICIAL SECRET has shone over further of late but was not far behind her stable companion when they last met.

(3) RED SASH is at the top of her game and deserves respect once again.

(4) WHERE’S THE PARTY makes her local debut and is capable of earning some money.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) CATCH YOUR BREATH has improved with blinkers and should be able to complete her hat-trick of wins.

(6) VOLARE E MAMBO usually gives her best and can contest the finish on local debut.

(10) STATE SECRET should contest the finish.

(1) AS FATE HAS IT will struggle to give weight and a beating to all her rivals but could still earn some minor money.

Race 7 (1,000m)

A very open-looking race.

(6) WORDSWORTH is knocking hard at the door and could go one better this time.

(8) SEATTLE RIPPER is an unreliable sort but does have a winning chance.

(11) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is capable of winning.

(2) CRUZADOR won a good race last time and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Another competitive handicap.

(4) MY AMI BEACH needs a very fast pace to be seen at her best. She may get it this time and this is her favourite course and distance.

(1) EUROPEAN SUMMER and (2) MISS SHAIVI have both done enough of late to be considered possible winners.

(8) SHARAPOVA has improved of late on the Polytrack and has a winning chance.