Construction firms urged to take safety timeout Nov 8-22

The Ministry of Manpower's Occupational Safety and Health Division officers conducting a safety inspection in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Nov 7.

Construction firms are strongly encouraged by the authorities to impose a safety timeout from Nov 8 to 22, after workplace fatalities in the sector between July and October doubled from the first half of 2024.

The safety timeout should focus on three areas of concern identified based on recent fatal incidents: falling objects that may strike workers, vehicular safety, and safe lifting and rigging activities.

Senior management should engage with site teams and workers, review safety protocols and address safety concerns as part of their safety timeouts.

Government agencies will lead by example and call on their contractors to conduct these timeouts at public sector construction worksites, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Ten construction workers died on the job in four months, from July to October, compared with five in the first six months of 2024.

This suggests a reduced emphasis on workplace safety and health (WSH) in the construction industry, said MOM on Nov 7.

As the festive season approaches, MOM added that “it is imperative that the sector remain vigilant and upkeep safety standards as companies may rush to meet deadlines before workers go on home leave”.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Nov 7: “Since we find complacency seeping in, it’s important to arrest that... before it spreads... Certainly, the safety timeout will enable us to send a message, create awareness, have a refresh.

“It’s a time of reflection for many of our workers and our operators, because I think it’s important that we think through the residual lapses, near misses, risk assessments.”

He was speaking during a visit to a Seah Construction worksite in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

The timeout was called by a multi-agency workplace safety and health task force, which comprises the Manpower, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, Transport and Health ministries, along with the labour movement and the WSH Council industry committees.

The most recent workplace death reported in the construction sector occurred on Oct 30, when a 46-year-old Thai construction worker died after being struck by a concrete mixer truck entering a worksite in Marina East Drive. The truck driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Nineteen workers died on the job in the first half of 2024, up from 14 deaths in the same period in 2023. The construction, marine, transport and storage, and manufacturing industries accounted for 63 per cent of the 19 deaths.

The construction industry had the most workplace fatalities in the first half of 2024, followed by the marine sector with four, and the water supply, sewage and waste management sector with three.

In its statement, MOM said Singapore’s overall WSH performance in the first half of 2024, with a workplace fatality rate of one per 100,000 workers – near the record low of 0.99 recorded in 2003 – was encouraging.

“However, the recent performance in the construction sector is concerning,” and the ministry has ramped up inspections in higher-risk sectors such as construction since October, it added.

The sector was also the largest contributor to fatal and major industry incidents from January to June 2024 – the 31 incidents are slightly more than the 28 in the same period in 2023.

Since early 2024, the authorities have introduced several measures to improve workplace safety in the construction sector. Among them is a move by government agencies to place a greater emphasis on safety in evaluating construction tenders called from April.

In 2017, Singapore set a target to bring the workplace fatality rate to below one per 100,000 workers by 2028, which was achieved in 2023.