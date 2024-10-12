Construction struck by precast concrete dies

The worksite is understood to be for the McNair Heights HDB Build-To-Order project.

A construction worker died after he was struck by a concrete drain channel at a worksite in McNair Road on Oct 11.

The incident took place at about 9.20am, said a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

The 38-year-old Bangladeshi was struck by a precast concrete drain channel that was being lifted by an excavator. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The site occupier and employer of the worker is Kay Lim Construction & Trading.

The developer for the project – which is understood to be the McNair Heights Build-To-Order project – is the Housing Board.

In a statement on Oct 11, HDB expressed its condolences to the victim’s family. “Together with the building contractor, Kay Lim Construction & Trading Pte Ltd, we will render all the support and assistance needed to them in this difficult time,” said HDB.

The MOM spokesperson said the ministry is investigating the incident and has instructed Kay Lim to stop all lifting of precast concrete drain channels at the worksite.

MOM also urged employers and workers to remain vigilant.

Its spokesperson added that, from Oct 14, the ministry would be “stepping up enforcement efforts in high-risk sectors to reinforce the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations and deter any complacency”. The efforts would include larger construction projects and smaller-scale ones involving addition, alteration and renovation works.

Police investigations are ongoing.