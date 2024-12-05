Worker injured in 9m fall at Jurong Region Line site

A view of the Jurong Region Line construction site taken on Jan 13, 2023, during its groundbreaking ceremony.

A worker was injured after falling from a height of about 9m at a construction site in Jurong West in the wee hours of Dec 4.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at a construction site near Block 737 Jurong West Street 75 at about 3.45am on that day.

In response to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the worker fell from a height of about 9m, or about two storeys, while working on a metal platform as part of Jurong Region Line construction works.

The worker was taken to National University Hospital (NUH), where he is being treated, said SCDF and LTA.

Work at the construction site has been halted so that safety processes can be reviewed and strengthened, said the LTA, adding that it is also helping the Ministry of Manpower with ongoing investigations.

The authority is working with the main contractor, China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation, to provide assistance to the injured worker.

In its annual workplace safety and health report earlier in 2024, MOM said there were 590 major injuries in 2023, down from 614 in 2022. Major injuries refer to severe non-fatal injuries, which include amputations, blindness and fractures.

Falls from height were one of the main reasons for accidents, causing eight deaths and 67 cases of major injuries at workplaces.