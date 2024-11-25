Container falls on forklift at Pasir Panjang Terminal, man taken to hospital

Port operator PSA Singapore confirmed the incident happened at the container yard at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 at about 6.40am.

A man was taken to hospital after a container fell on the forklift he was operating at the Pasir Panjang Terminal on the morning of Nov 25.

In a statement, port operator PSA Singapore confirmed the incident happened at the container yard at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 at about 6.40am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at about 6.55am and took the conscious 37-year-old man to National University Hospital. He is in stable condition, according to PSA.

In a video circulating online, a forklift is seen lifting a container, which then moves a column of five containers directly behind.

The column starts to fall towards the forklift as it backs away, with the top container of the pile then falling on the operator’s cabin before rolling to the ground. As the video ends, a man can be seen falling out of the damaged cabin onto the ground.

In another visual, a column of four containers is seen bracing against the front of the forklift, with the cabin tilting backwards. At least six firefighters are seen at the scene, with two tending to a person lying on the ground.