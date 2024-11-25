 Container falls on forklift at Pasir Panjang Terminal, man taken to hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Container falls on forklift at Pasir Panjang Terminal, man taken to hospital

Container falls on forklift at Pasir Panjang Terminal, man taken to hospital
Port operator PSA Singapore confirmed the incident happened at the container yard at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 at about 6.40am.PHOTO: ST READER
Ian Cheng for The Straits Times
Nov 25, 2024 05:47 pm

A man was taken to hospital after a container fell on the forklift he was operating at the Pasir Panjang Terminal on the morning of Nov 25.

In a statement, port operator PSA Singapore confirmed the incident happened at the container yard at Pasir Panjang Terminal 3 at about 6.40am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at about 6.55am and took the conscious 37-year-old man to National University Hospital. He is in stable condition, according to PSA.

In a video circulating online, a forklift is seen lifting a container, which then moves a column of five containers directly behind.

The column starts to fall towards the forklift as it backs away, with the top container of the pile then falling on the operator’s cabin before rolling to the ground. As the video ends, a man can be seen falling out of the damaged cabin onto the ground.

In another visual, a column of four containers is seen bracing against the front of the forklift, with the cabin tilting backwards. At least six firefighters are seen at the scene, with two tending to a person lying on the ground.

Mr Ely Chow was killed on Tuesday after he was struck and pinned down by a machine that toppled while being moved by a forklift.
Singapore

Rifle Range workplace death: Victim was to be married in Sept

Related Stories

Two more workplace deaths, with one falling into the sea and another falling from height

Cleaner dies in Punggol HDB trash compactor

Five DSTA engineers to be attached to SMRT

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Workplace AccidentPasir Panjang