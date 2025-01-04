'So sloppy and ugly': Are Birkenstocks appropriate for work?

Civil servant Jessica Xu was shocked when her colleague walked into the office one day with a pair of Birkenstocks on her feet.

“I just find it so sloppy and ugly. I think people should be more mindful of how they appear in general and take pride in dressing up,” said Ms Xu, 26.

The assistant manager said her office does not have a formal dress code and most employees wear T-shirts to work. She does so too on occasion, but prefers dressing up as she enjoys fashion and it boosts her confidence.

Office workers The Straits Times spoke to said employees these days are increasingly switching out formal suits and ties for more comfortable or expressive dressing styles.

Some felt this phenomenon was specific to Gen Zers and millennials, but most believed it to be the result of an evolving workplace culture transcending generations.

Despite many companies maintaining a dress code for workplace attire, the formality of these dress codes has generally been relaxed compared with previous years, said country manager Linda Teo of recruitment firm ManpowerGroup.

“This shift reflects a move towards more relaxed and employee-centric approaches,” she said, adding that there has been a greater emphasis on employee comfort and individuality.

But this does not necessarily equate to sloppiness or casual attire.

When it comes to Gen Z, Ms Teo said these workers have a distinct sense of style that reflects their individuality.

“This generation tends to incorporate personal touches into their professional look, blending contemporary fashion trends with professional standards to express their unique style within the boundaries of acceptable workplace attire of their organisations.”

Professional attire has traditionally been characterised by conservative and understated styles.

Casual or eccentric clothing – including bright colours and strikingly individualistic fashion – may have been frowned upon and perceived as inappropriate in certain professional settings, such as companies with a culture big on conformity and tradition.

But in today’s workplace, Ms Teo said, the ability to express oneself through dress is often seen as a key indicator of a progressive, diverse and inclusive work culture.

Allowing employees the freedom to decide their own attire also fosters a sense of trust, empowering them to be more authentic.

In turn, employees feel comfortable and valued, enhancing their job satisfaction.

“This aligns with the evolving understanding that workplace attire can significantly impact employee morale, productivity and overall well-being,” Ms Teo said.

This change can be attributed to several factors, including the evolving expectations of the modern workforce and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Teo said: “During the pandemic, many employees had to work remotely for extended periods, leading to a shift towards a greater emphasis on comfort and practicality in daily attire.

“As employees return to the office, we’re seeing organisations adopt more relaxed dress codes to accommodate these new preferences.”

For large language model training specialist Lea O’Hara, comfort and practicality are top priorities.

The 24-year-old’s go-to work outfit is a crop or tank top with long bottoms – ranging from long skirts to jeans to tailored pants. She pairs them with boots, sneakers or sandals.

She also works long hours at the office every day, and opts for comfortable flared pants and loose-fitting skirts.

Other than reflecting her personal style, Ms O’Hara gravitates towards crop and tank tops to cope with Singapore’s hot weather.

Ms O’Hara, who works in a tech company, does not feel the need to dress up formally in blazers, blouses or heels, given the nature of her industry, and observes her colleagues’ outfits to gauge what is acceptable dress.

Dressing for comfort may even boost her productivity, she said.

“It’s just another thing off my mind. If I wore something uncomfortable that would need constant adjusting, or if it’s poking into my skin, I won’t be able to focus very well.”

Still, some fashion choices remain out of bounds for Ms O’Hara.

On the list are T-shirts and shorts, as well as sportswear singlets and shorts which show too much of the thighs or butt cheeks, she said.

But not all workers believe offices should embrace more casual dress.

Rachel (not her real name), a 29-year-old customer success partner at a software company, said maintaining professional dress at work is important to draw clear distinctions between one’s personal and professional life.

While her firm does not have an explicit dress code, she leans towards more modest attire, such as long bottoms and tops which cover her midriff. She also tends to wear long sleeves or jackets to cover a tattoo she has on her forearm.

“If you dress like how you want to dress on the weekends or when out with friends, you may also subconsciously behave more casually and that could possibly lead to less professional behaviour in the workplace,” she said.

But Rachel, who has previously worked at start-up firms known for kick-starting the casual dressing trend, understands “work-appropriate” attire can range largely among companies and industries.

Ms Teo agreed. “Even as workplace dress codes are evolving, factors such as company culture, industry norms and individual roles significantly influence what is considered appropriate.”

While industries such as finance and law may value a uniform appearance, fashion, entertainment and media industries may encourage bold and creative attire as it reflects the innovative and dynamic nature of these fields, she said.

Ms Teo added, however, it is also not uncommon today for companies in traditionally formal industries, such as management consulting or finance, to move away from strictly formal dress codes towards smart casual or business casual attire.

“Formal attire can enhance feelings of power and confidence, while casual clothing might foster relaxation and approachability. This psychological dimension can add another layer of complexity to the evolving landscape of workplace attire.”

While Ms O’Hara understands that dressing formally is important for some industries, she hopes that other industries and people of older generations can learn to accept more individualism in the workplace.

“From tattoos to coloured hair to more expressive, niche styles, people shouldn’t have to feel restricted regarding their physical appearance.

“There needs to be a general shift in perception that such styles and appearances are deemed ‘unprofessional’ and ‘inappropriate’ and that looking a certain way is an indicator of one’s work performance because it clearly is not.”