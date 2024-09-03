Couple charged over death of their 8-month-old baby

The mother is accused of causing her child's death, the father is said to have allowed the death to occur.

A young couple were charged on Sept 3 over the death of their eight-month-old baby.

Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 21 is accused of performing an undisclosed unlawful act on Trevor Neo Yu Hin that led to his death.

Neo Jia Ming, 25 is said to have allowed Trevor’s death to occur, and he allegedly failed to take steps to protect the baby.

The Singaporean pair, who got married in August 2023, are accused of committing the offences in a flat at Block 210 Hougang Street 21 on Sept 1.

Court documents did not disclose the circumstances that led to Trevor’s death and how it occurred.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers were alerted to the child’s death at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital shortly before 1am on Sept 2.

The couple were arrested soon after and their cases have been adjourned to Sept 24.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Offenders convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child below 14 years old in the same household can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned. Women, however, are exempted from caning.