Couple welcome second National Day baby born at midnight

Mr Muhammad Faiz Shah Iskandar Shah and his wife Nur Zuhairah Anuar with their baby, who was born at midnight.

Mr Liu Yongfeng and his wife Zhang Huixian with their children, both born on National Day.

Three years ago, Mr Liu Yongfeng and his wife Zhang Huixian welcomed their firstborn when the clock struck 12 on National Day.

Yesterday, history repeated itself as the couple welcomed their second child, also born at midnight. The baby was due end-August.

Mr Liu and Madam Zhang had planned to celebrate their daughter's birthday on National Day. But the 36-year-old senior executive director started experiencing signs of labour on Aug 8.

She gave birth to a 2.8kg boy at midnight.

The couple's firstborn Siqi was also born earlier than expected.

"We are very surprised that the two children were born on National Day. It is simply a miraculous coincidence," Mr Liu, 38, told Lianhe Zaobao.

"We can celebrate the birthdays of the two children together every National Day holiday."

Over at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Mr Muhammad Faiz Shah Iskandar Shah and his wife Nur Zuhairah Anuar welcomed their second baby at midnight.

The 25-year-old gave birth to a 3.18kg girl. Her due date was Aug 19.

Mr Faiz, 28, told Berita Harian that the National Day delivery was not planned and that Madam Zuhairah, whose birthday is on Aug 10, went through natural childbirth.