PM Wong’s National Day Rally speech on Aug 18 to start at 6.45pm

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will speak first in Malay from 6.45pm, then in Mandarin and English.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Aug 18 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Keeping to past practice, PM Wong will speak first in Malay from 6.45pm, and go on to deliver his speeches in Mandarin and English, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Aug 12.

This will be his first National Day Rally speech since taking over as prime minister in May.

The rally is a key event in Singapore’s political calendar where policy changes are often announced.

PM Wong is expected to speak about enhancing social safety nets, including boosting support for families and helping those who face employment issues.

He had spoken about these issues in his National Day message on Aug 8, where he had also said he would elaborate more on the Government’s plans during his rally speech on Aug 18.

In his National Day message on Aug 8, PM Wong said inflation was a major concern for Singaporeans, adding that the Government will continue to cushion its impact, especially on lower- and middle-income families.

He added that the long-term approach to managing the cost of living would require fostering innovation and boosting productivity.

The National Day Rally will be broadcast on local television channels and radio stations, and live-streamed online, including on PM Wong’s YouTube channel.

The Straits Times will also live-stream the rally on its website and YouTube channel. Readers can follow the live coverage on the website and get instant updates on key announcements on the live blog.

A recording of the rally will be available on the PMO’s YouTube channel and the PMO website from Aug 19.