Cruise down S'pore river in military bridging raft at the Army Open House

The M3G craft will be ferrying visitors on the Marina Bay waterway.

This weekend, visitors will be able to take a cruise across Marina Bay on a military raft as part of the first Army Open House in five years.

The M3G craft - which is usually used by the Singapore Army's combat engineers to build bridges for military operations - will be ferrying visitors on the Marina Bay waterway.

It will be launched from the shores near the F1 Pit Building, where the rest of the exhibition will be housed.

Visitors will also be able to take a ride in the iconic Chinook helicopter - known for bearing the Singapore flag during National Day celebrations - and other military vehicles like the Terrex and Bionix.

They can also take part in a simulated firefight using the SAR21 rifle.

Visitors will break up into teams to defend or advance a flag, and go on a mission using night vision goggles to pick out targets in a pitch-black room.

This year's events will take place over three weekends, with the main exhibition at the F1 Pit Building from May 28 to 30, and the two heartland ones in Punggol from June 3 to 5 and Bishan from June 10 to 12.

The main event will be broken up into several zones - the 'battle rides' zone, where visitors can ride on military vehicles, the 'soldier strong' zone, which includes an obstacle course and the 'be a marksman' zone, where visitors can try out the SAR21 rifle in simulated firefights and at a firing range.

There will also be an 'our army platforms zone', where visitors can sit in more than 20 army vehicles such as tanks.

Visitors can also bring their own drone to pilot at the indoor drone arena, while children will be able to navigate a mini obstacle course and experience camouflage face painting at the kids zone.

Themed "Generations of Strength", the open house this year coincides with the 55th anniversary of national service in Singapore.

Visitors can learn about the evolution of the mandatory obligation for men to be conscripted, and the achievements of national servicemen at the event, which is usually organised in conjunction with significant defence milestones.

Visitors will be able to take a ride in military vehicles like the Terrex and Bionix. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Visitors can also take part in a simulated firefight using the SAR21 rifle. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The conscription showcase will feature in all three of the physical exhibitions as well as a virtual one, which will be accessible from May 16 to June 12 at this website.

The virtual exhibitions feature online games as well as pictures and information about the Army's various initiatives, capabilities and equipment.

The open house is free and tickets can be booked at this website.