Cyclist arrested after allegedly assaulting elderly tour bus driver

A 64-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a tour bus driver outside People's Park Complex on June 29.

According to Shin Min Daily News who spoke to onlookers at the incident, the man was apparently upset at how close the bus was to him while he was cycling.

He then got off his bike, boarded the bus and confronted the 73-year-old bus driver.

Police said they received a call for assistance along Eu Tong Sen Street at about 5.30pm on June 29.

A 64-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance, while a 73-year-old man was taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to Shin Min, a shopkeeper in the area who declined to be named said that after the altercation, the windshield of the bus had cracks on it.

“If I remember this correctly, the bus had just dropped off its passengers (when the incident ensued)."