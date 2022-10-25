Man loses phone which stored photos of deceased mother, offers $200 reward for its return

A man who lost his phone in a toilet at a shopping complex is offering a $200 reward for its return – for the most part, because of photos of his deceased mother stored in it.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lee, 65, said he lost his phone in a toilet at People’s Park Centre in Chinatown on Oct 8 around 5pm.

While using the second-floor toilet of the shopping complex, he placed the device on the ledge of the cubicle.

Before leaving, he had forgotten to retrieve it. When he returned minutes later, the phone was gone.

According to him, the phone is an ASUS Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL) and is gold in colour.

The phone itself was worthless, Mr Lee said, as it was an old model with cracks on the screen glued with tape.

But it contained something priceless – photos of his deceased mother while she was still alive, including one at a funeral parlour during her last moments.

PHOTO: PHONESDATA.COM

He said his mother suffered a heart attack four years ago, and that the day he lost the phone also happened to be her death anniversary.

The photos in the phone, Mr Lee said, were the only way he could honour his mother’s memory.

He is offering a $200 reward in the hope that the finder will return it to him, though it was not ascertained how the finder could contact him other than perhaps through the media.