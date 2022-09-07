Cyclist injured in drain grating accident settles suit against PUB after one day of trial

Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu was cycling along Changi Point Coastal Walk when the accident happened on Jan 16, 2021.

After one day of trial, a negligence suit brought by a cyclist against PUB was resolved on Wednesday, after he accepted an earlier settlement offer from the national water agency.

The terms of the out-of-court settlement are confidential, with no admission of liability by PUB.

Myanmar national Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu, 42, had sued PUB seeking damages of at least $578,000.

He suffered head and spine injuries, as well as facial fractures, on Jan 16 last year after the front wheel of his bicycle got caught in a 3cm gap of a drain grating along Changi Point Coastal Walk.

A hearing scheduled for three days to determine the issue of liability began on Tuesday, with the plaintiff and the friend he was cycling with at the time taking the stand.

In his affidavit, Mr Maung Maung said dried leaves along the side of the road obscured his view of the gap. He also said he noticed that the gratings along the road were replaced after his accident.

PUB's sole witness, the chief engineer of drainage operations, was slated to take the stand on Wednesday to give evidence on the design and structural maintenance of drain gratings.

However, the trial was cut short after Mr Maung Maung accepted a settlement offer that PUB had earlier put on the table.

In court on Wednesday morning, lawyers on both sides told Justice See Kee Oon that parties have resolved the matter.

The judge granted permission for Mr Maung Maung to file a notice of discontinuance within eight weeks to formally end the proceedings.

In a statement on Wednesday through its lawyers, PUB said: "Following the commencement of the trial, and before PUB's witness could give evidence, the plaintiff decided to accept an earlier offer from the defendant, the terms of which are confidential."

The agency, which was represented by Ms Grace Tan and Mr K. Anparasan of WhiteFern, added: "Notwithstanding PUB's views on the merits of the case, PUB's sympathies lie with the plaintiff for his injuries following his accident."

In a separate statement, Mr Maung Maung's lawyers, Mr Richard Tan and Ms Cynthiya Charles, said they were pleased that the matter is settled.

They added: "Mr Maung Maung can now concentrate on his rehabilitation in Myanmar. He has been out of work since the accident."

In his suit, Mr Maung Maung contended that PUB breached the duty of care it owed him by failing to ensure that drain gratings along the road were safe for road users.

PUB denied that it was negligent and argued that it did not owe him such a duty of care.