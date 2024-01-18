Cyclists raising funds for Sana stop to help driver, GetGo donates $1,000 to thank them

One good turn deserves another.

Car-sharing company GetGo has donated $1,000 to the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Sana) to thank the cyclists who stopped to help a stranded GetGo car user out of petrol.

At the time, the cyclists were doing the Break The Cycle 202.4km challenge to raise funds for Sana.

Stomp reported the incident, which happened at Mandai Avenue on Jan 6.

One good turn deserves another.

Car-sharing company GetGo has donated $1,000 to the Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Sana) to thank the cyclists who stopped to help a stranded GetGo car user out of petrol.

At the time, the cyclists were doing the Break The Cycle 202.4km challenge to raise funds for Sana.

Stomp reported the incident, which happened at Mandai Avenue on Jan 6.

Stomper G, who was one of the cyclists, told Stomp: "On behalf of Break The Cycle and Sana, thanks again. GetGo made a donation!"

Sana helps drug offenders recognise that they can resist and rise above the influence of drugs.

Break The Cycle is a group that uses cycling to reintegrate ex-offenders into the community. Earlier this month, the group organised a 202.4km cycling challenge in support of Sana. The distance of 202.4km was to reflect the new year.

You too can make a donation to Sana at giving.sg/donate/campaign/btc2024challenge.

As GetGo said in its Facebook post: "Let's continue to inspire moments of compassion on the road!"