Singapore

Delivery rider pours spilt soup back into container

Farah Daley
Journalist
Nov 06, 2023 10:30 pm

Several customers have complained about their food orders arriving with their food and drinks all spilt.

Was this food delivery rider, who was caught on CCTV footage trying to remedy a spillage situation, trying to avoid getting a complaint.

Stomper Wendy shared footage taken from her CCTV camera of the rider in front of a building next to hers along Somme Road on Nov 1 at about 11.45am.

"I noticed the soup stain rings at the staircase and checked the CCTV footage," she said.

In the video, the rider is seen opening a container of what appears to be soup.

The video shows a young man in a motorcycle helmet and grey hoodie holding a phone and a plastic bag with two containers of food in a lift.
He then pours the spilt soup back into the container from the plastic bag and the top of another container.

"It's unhygienic and totally disgusting," said Wendy.

"Did the restaurant not pack properly, is that why it spilt or did the delivery guy drop it?

"Either way, he should have explained to the customer and left it to the customer to file a complaint with the restaurant or delivery company."

Wendy added that the rider appeared to be carrying a Deliveroo bag but noted that many riders work for multiple food delivery platforms.

Wendy shared that such incidents are why she stopped ordering from food delivery platforms over a year ago.

"The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) really needs to make a rule that food boxes have seals or stickers so that one knows if their covers have been opened," she said.

"Covid-19 should have made us all more aware of the need for good hygiene but it seems good hygiene is going downhill."

