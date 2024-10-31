Delivery riders making quick dash into Thomson Plaza risk fines

Riders tend to park on the path outside the mall.

Delivery riders have complained about the inconvenience of parking their motorcycles at Thomson Plaza.

As they tend to make just a quick dash into the mall to pick up orders, they claim the inconvenient parking was not worth the hassle. But choosing to park at the pavement outside the mall means they risk getting fined for illegal parking.

Food delivery rider Chen, 46, told Shin Min Daily News that the mall's management installed CCTV cameras on the pavement about two months ago, after which many of the riders ended up getting fined for parking there.

"Lately, many delivery drivers have been fined," said Mr Chen.

"Since the tickets are not sent to their homes until two or three weeks after the incident, some riders were unaware of the situation and ended up with multiple, successive fines."

Other than the CCTV cameras, there are also signs on the pavement to warn riders that motorcycles parked illegally would be clamped and the unlocking fee would be $80.

Mr Wu, 33, said there were no dedicated parking spots for delivery riders and drivers.

"I always walk in quickly, pick up the food and leave immediately," he added.

"Although it is risky to park my car on the roadside, there is no other way.

"We hope that more parking spaces can be added or the mall can provide specific parking spaces for us."