Deliveryman worries about impact of new PMA speed limit

On average, almost half of Mr Hong Dequan's customers would file a complaint against him for late delivery.

The 50-year-old had childhood polio and relies on a personal mobility aid (PMA) to get around.

About seven years ago, he joined a food delivery platform to gain some financial independence.

However, about three to five out of 10 customers would complain about his tardiness.

"Sometimes I'm unlucky and assigned orders that are too far away. It takes me about two hours to deliver only two faraway orders," Mr Hong told Lianhe Zaobao.

He added that he was concerned that the proposed PMA speed limit would affect his livelihood.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is looking to reduce the speed limit of motorised PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh, and fully aware of the impact this will have on PMA users who provide delivery services.

Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Grab did not disclose the number of PMA users providing delivery services for their platforms.