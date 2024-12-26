Diner complains of paper-thin salmon at Suntec City food court
A customer at Suntec City's Food Republic food court claims he was served the thinnest slice of salmon he'd ever seen.
In a Dec 22 post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, Mr Clarence Khoo shared his experience at the Food Republic food court in Suntec City.
He spent $8 on a BBQ Salmon Set from Zhen Shi Korean Cuisine and was initially pleased with the portion of grilled salmon and spicy chicken galbi.
However, upon lifting the salmon with a spoon, he discovered just how thinly sliced the meat was.
Many netizens shared Mr Khoo's surprise at the salmon's thinness, with one jokingly suggesting the salmon had become so thin from over-exercising.
Another remarked that they initially thought the thin slice was an egg, not salmon.
