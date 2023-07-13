What's new in the food scene

Koon Kee Wanton Mee’s signature is a duo combo of char siew, “flower” mushrooms and braised chicken feet.

Here’s a round up of updates from Singapore’s culinary scene:

Orchard Road remains one of Singapore’s top destinations, so it is great that food options have perked up with new openings and promotions. That means after a day of hanging out there, you can have a meal too.

One of Orchard Road’s most exciting new resident is EatAlley (#B2-12 Orchard Gateway).

This foodcourt doesn't look like the ones in the heartland. The predominant colour is a lighter shade of jade, with terrazzo marble tables and rattan chairs.

I suspect most will not be bothered with how EatAlley looks because the star is the food.

As of now, seven hawkers from Malaysia have set up stall here.

My favourites include the signature nasi lemak from Kampung Nasi Lemak.

The name is adapted for EatAlley but the owner is Fatty, a 37-year-old Malaysian who has been running his own roadside stall at Overseas Union Garden or OUG.

It’s a spicy plate of nasi lemak with ayam rempah, fried ikan bilis, peanuts, sunny side up egg and sambal ($8.80).

Then you can add items such as beef rendang, ayam masak merah and a to-die-for sambal cockles.

Another standout is Koon Kee Wanton Mee (name also adapted for EatAlley).

It has been around since the 1940s on Petaling Street, in Kuala Lumpur. The signature dish comes with a duo combo of char siew, “flower” mushrooms and braised chicken feet with KL-style dark sauce noodles ($10.80).

Uncle Beh pork noodle. PHOTO: EATALLEY

Uncle Beh Pork Noodle started in 1963 at a rented stall in Pudu Raya (or Pudu market). Today, their Beh pork noodle is a hit. They are selling this too in Singapore. The best way to eat it is with mee tai mak dry ($10.80) , and it comes with minced and sliced pork, and pigs’ intestines, liver and kidney.

From left to right (clockwise): Chilli crab sub-salad, chilli crab slut and chilli crab sandwich. PHOTO: JUMBO GROUP OF RESTAURANTS

Over at Eggslut in Scotts Square, it is working with local hero Jumbo Seafood to come up with limited time LA meets Sg items.

Till Sep 30, there are two new items on the menu - the chilli crab sandwich and chilli crab slut.

The sandwich features Jumbo’s fresh chilli crab and cage-free soft scrambled eggs between brioche buns, or switch out the buns for an arugula salad for the chilli crab sub-salad (both $16). The chilli crab slut ($12) is layers of chilli crab, coddled egg and house-made potato puree.

These are also available at the Suntec City outlet.

Boneless chicken thigh stuffed with bird’s nest and Yunnan ham in double-boiled superior soup. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

An exciting 10-hands collab is happening in Orchard Road, but only for a limited period.

Following the success of last year’s "8 Hands Culinary Showcase", Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel has decided to up the ante and bring the number of hands involved to 10.

The legendary guest chefs involved are Chan Kwok, Yim Yiu Wing, Cheng Hon Chau, and Min Jiang’s chefs Chan Hwan Kee and Ho Chee Hee.

On the menu are rarely seen traditional Cantonese dishes, some with history dating back at least three decades.

The promo runs from July 13 to July 20, and there will be two set menus available. The six-course menu for at least four diners is at $138 a person, while the eight-course meal is at $168 a person, at least eight to dine.

Highlights on the menu include a double-boiled soup of boneless chicken thigh stuffed with bird’s nest and Yunnan ham (from the eight-course menu) and the Guangdong classic pan-fried dace fish meat, liver sausage and orange peel stuffed in whole dace fish.

For reservations, call 6730-1704 or send an e-mail to min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com.

Ceviche carretilla. PHOTO: CANCHITA PERUVIAN CUISINE

Elsewhere in Singapore, the first Peruvian Street Food Fiesta will be a fun event to check out when it happens from Aug 3 to Aug 20.

It’ll be held at Canchita Peruvian Cuisine (Dempsey Road, #9A/B) with iconic Peruvian street food from ceviche carretilla to anticuchos con pancita, prepared and served hot off the grill.

The fiesta is part of Chef Daniel Chavez and wife Tamara’s efforts to promote Latino culture, especially through food, throughout Asia.

For more information, visit http://canchita.sg.

Teochew-style bak kut teh soup. PHOTO: CROWN PRINCE KITCHENETTE

Those heading to Changi Airport have an additional dining option - Crown Prince Kitchenette at Terminal 3 (#03-42/43).

This is helmed by Chef Ah Peng, 70, who has over five decades of experience.

One of the dishes he has introduced is the Teochew-style soup and dry bak kut teh.

The soup ($8.80) is a clear and light peppery broth, while the dry version is a claypot stir-fried dried bak kut teh ($15) with dried cuttlefish, shrimp and a hint of heat.

Actress Ya hui is the ambassador for Pokka Coffee. PHOTO: POKKA SINGAPORE

Actress Ya Hui is the ambassador for Pokka Coffee, and with this appointment, Pokka Coffee wants to remind all of us to take a pause.

They are so serious about it that they designed an entire campaign around it.

There is a microsite with information about where you can buy the drinks, and win fun items such as a 28-day dry-aged Pokka Coffee Steak, a cook-out for up to five at the Meatery (worth $500), and a private chef home dining experience worth $300.

As for the coffee, try the Premium Milk Coffee Less Sugar Low Fat. It is a guilt free boost in the morning.