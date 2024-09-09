Diver used to be afraid of the waters because of film Jaws

Mr Mohammad Ferdaus Mohammad Nadzir diving at the SEA Aquarium located at Resorts World Sentosa.

Mr Mohammad Ferdaus Mohammad Nadzir dives with dozens of sharks as part of his job at the SEA Aquarium.

When a black tip reef shark was spotted at Sentosa's Palawan Beach, beachgoers went into a panic and some threw objects at the sea creature.

Sharks have long been feared as ferocious predators of the sea, even though they are generally harmless to humans.

Diving expert Mohammad Ferdaus Mohammad Nadzir also grew up with a fear of sharks and even avoided swimming and diving because of it.

But when he was in his mid-20s, he realised that Hollywood's portrayal of sharks as terrifying monsters was often exaggerated.

Now, the 37-year-old dives along dozens of sharks daily, working to dispel myths and champion their conversation.

"I was a victim of the misconception," he admitted to Berita Harian. "Growing up watching Jaws, I was terrified of sharks, even in the bathtub!"

Mr Ferdaus said sharks are generally harmless to humans unless threatened and that humans are the real predators, posing a significant threat to shark species.

Overfishing, particularly for shark's fin soup, has pushed many shark species to the brink of extinction.

As a scuba diving instructor and guide at the SEA Aquarium, Mr Ferdaus educates divers about shark conservation and raises awareness about the issues facing these creatures.

His journey began when he was still working in the film industry and took a diving course in Malaysia. There, he encountered sharks that had been hunted for their fins.

While initially unmoved, Mr Ferdaus eventually developed a deep sympathy for these marine animals.

Inspired by his diving mentor's conservation efforts, he decided to make a career change and become a diving expert.

He now holds a Master Scuba Diver Trainer certificate from the Professional Diving Instructors Association (Padi) and hopes to inspire young people to become advocates for shark conservation.

He emphasises on the importance of sharks in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems.

"If sharks become extinct, we have a big problem," he said. "We need them to stabilise the ecosystem and the ocean.

"The sea covers most of the world, so if we don't take care of it, who will?"