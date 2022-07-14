Doctor barred from making Chas claims; case referred to police

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Abdullah, who owns The Cliniq in Montreal Drive, Sembawang, had breached Chas terms and conditions.

A general practitioner's claims for monies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) were so severely non-compliant that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has referred the matter to the police.

In a statement on Thursday (July 14), MOH said the case involved Dr Muhammad Iqbal Abdullah, who owns The Cliniq in Sembawang.

It added that the clinic had no supporting documentation when it made claims for patient visits, adding that it was Dr Iqbal who made the claims.

As he had breached Chas' terms and conditions, MOH said it terminated The Cliniq's participation under the scheme.

It also revoked the MediSave accreditation for The Cliniq and another clinic the doctor works at - MYCLNQ Medical in Ang Mo Kio.

With effect from July 29, The Cliniq will not be allowed to make claims on behalf of patients for both Chas and MediSave schemes.

The same applies to MYCLNQ for MediSave schemes.

In addition, Dr Iqbal will not be allowed to make MediSave claims on behalf of his patients for treatments and surgical procedures.

MOH advised affected patients to visit other nearby Chas or MediSave accredited clinics instead.

Chas subsidises medical and dental care at general practitioner and dental clinics for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans, as well as those from the Merdeka and Pioneer generations.

MOH said the majority of clinics and practitioners comply with Chas and MediSave claims guidelines.

It added: "We encourage patients to actively engage their doctors and dentists if they have any queries on their treatment, or the charges imposed on their claims."

Members of the public who come across suspicious Chas or MediSave claims made on their behalf can contact MOH on 1800-225-4122 or e-mail MOH_QSM@moh.gov.sg

Suspicious claims can include those made on dates that patients did not visit the clinic, or have items in the invoice that were not prescribed or performed at the visit.