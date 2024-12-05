Dog buyer fined $7k in landmark pet smuggling case

This is the first case in which the National Parks Board prosecuted a buyer for abetting animal smuggling.

A woman who contacted two people after they advertised dogs for sale decided to proceed with buying a dachshund even after they told her it would be illegally imported into the Republic from Malaysia.

The court heard that Tok Su Wen had agreed to buy the dog at a “very attractive” price of $2,300 offered by Soon Boon Khong and Reina Wong Si Qi, both 28.

An online search revealed that a legally purchased dachshund in Singapore can cost between $5,000 and $9,000.

According to court documents, Soon was driving a car with Wong in the front passenger seat when they stopped for a routine inspection at the Woodlands Checkpoint in February 2023. The authorities then uncovered the dachshund and a pomeranian in the vehicle.

On Dec 4, Tok was fined $7,000 after she pleaded guilty to abetting the illegal importation of the dachshund from Malaysia into Singapore.

The cases involving Soon and Wong, who are also Singaporeans, are pending. They are accused of multiple offences including unlawfully importing both dogs into Singapore.

NParks prosecutor Lim Chong Hui told the court that Tok, Soon and Wong were members of chat groups on messaging platform Telegram where users posted advertisements of animals for sale.

In January 2023, Tok reached out to Soon and Wong after seeing an advertisement they had posted, offering dogs for sale.

Mr Lim said: “The accused asked Soon and Wong where the animals were from and was informed that they were from a pet farm located in Kuala Lumpur... When the accused asked Soon and Wong if the importation of animals would be done legally, she was informed that it was illegal.”

Despite knowing this, Tok decided to proceed with the purchase and on Jan 31, 2023, she received a video call from the dachshund’s breeder in Malaysia and saw the dog.

During the call, Tok was told that it would take a day for the dog to be transported from Kuala Lumpur to Johor.

It would then undergo health checks by a veterinarian in Johor Bahru before being transported to Singapore.

Court documents stated that Tok then confirmed she wanted to buy the dog and paid a $200 deposit to Soon.

On Feb 2, 2023, Soon and Wong collected the dachshund and the pomeranian from a pet shop in Johor Bahru, the court heard. Mr Lim said that as part of the plan, the dachshund would later be delivered to Tok’s home.

The offence came to light when the pair’s vehicle stopped for an inspection at the Woodlands Checkpoint at around 6pm that day.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority found both dogs in a bag at the foot area of the front passenger seat and matter was referred to NParks.

Tok, Soon and Wong were later charged in court in 2024. Court documents did not disclose the health status of the dogs and where they are now.

In a statement, NParks said the smuggling and illegal trade of pets pose a threat to public health and compromise animal welfare.

The agency strongly encourages prospective owners to adopt their pets from animal welfare groups or to purchase them from licensed shops.

An NParks spokesperson added: “They should not purchase pets from unknown sources (such as) social media or online platforms as the health status of these animals is unknown. The well-being of smuggled animals is also often compromised by poor conditions during the smuggling process.”

The agency stressed that buyers who abet the illicit importation of their pets into Singapore may also end up facing prosecution.