Singapore

Chinese national charged after he allegedly urinated on handrail

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shaffiq Alkhatib for The Straits Times
Jan 13, 2025 02:40 pm

A man who allegedly urinated on the moving handrail of an escalator at Outram Park MRT station was charged on Jan 13 with causing annoyance to the public.

Chinese national Li Guorui, 41, is said to have committed the offence at around 10pm on Jan 10.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Jan 11, netizen Stella Kee said her friend saw a man walking to the escalator handrail near Exit 3 of the MRT station and urinating on it.

She also shared a three-second video of a man in a black T-shirt and grey trousers standing near the handrail.

Ms Kee said a witness went to the nearest passenger service counter to report the issue, while another person kept an eye on the man.

However, just as one of the witnesses was about to confront the man, he noticed he was being watched and left using a nearby lift, she added.

“Upon closer inspection, the entire handrail of the escalator was contaminated with his urine,” said Ms Kee.

The police said earlier that the man was arrested after officers established his identity.

Li is expected to plead guilty on Jan 14.

For causing annoyance to the public, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $2,000.

