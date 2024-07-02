Don't leave home without a brolly

According to the National Environment Agency, brief thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late-morning and afternoon on most days in the first-half of July.

This is due to the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions, with winds blowing mainly from the south-east or south-west.

Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

Despite the frequent rain, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to be 32-34 deg C on most days. Some nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures hovering above 28 deg C.

For updates of the daily weather forecast, go to weather.gov.sg or www.nea.gov.sg, or download the myENV app.