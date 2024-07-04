S'poreans to get up to $850, MediSave top-up for seniors

The Ministry of Finance announced on July 4 that $1.4 billion of support will be disbursed as part of the permanent GST Voucher Scheme.

Lower- to middle-income Singaporeans and households have been receiving help to defray their GST and daily expenses through the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) Scheme.

The 2024 GSTV disbursement will amount to a total of $1.4 billion in GSTV cash and GSTV MediSave – about $200 million more than last year.

In August, about 1.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive $850 or $450 in cash, depending on their home's Annual Value.

This means that all eligible recipients will receive $150 or $100 more than last year.

On top of the GSTV cash, about 650,000 eligible adult Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2024 will receive up to $450 top-up to their CPF MediSave Accounts in August.

Eligible recipients of the GSTV cash and MediSave will automatically receive the payment if they have signed up for Government disbursement schemes.

Citizens may check their eligibility for the GSTV cash and MediSave benefits at govbenefits.gov.sg with their Singpass.

Those who have not previously signed up for the GSTV Scheme can do so at the website by July 9 for the August payments.

Those who have not signed up previously will be notified by end-August via the Singpass app, SMS or hardcopy letters sent to their NRIC address if they do not have Singpass app or a Singpass-registered mobile number.