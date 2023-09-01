DPM Lawrence Wong marks Teachers’ Day with guitar rendition of Taylor Swift’s Love Story

DPM Wong paid tribute to teachers by playing an acoustic rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit song Love Story on his guitar.

The presidential election may have overshadowed Teachers’ Day this year, but Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wanted to make sure that teachers’ contributions are not forgotten.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Mr Wong paid tribute to teachers by playing an acoustic instrumental rendition of American pop star Taylor Swift’s hit song Love Story on his guitar.

He also thanked all teachers for their hard work and sacrifices in the video, which has amassed over 22,000 views.

“Thank you, teachers. For your love, care and dedication. For your guidance and mentorship. For being a constant source of inspiration. For your unwavering support in lessons and life,” Mr Wong said.

The TikTok video also featured some teachers conducting lessons in classrooms.

Mr Wong’s mother was a teacher of 40 years. He spoke highly of how his mother managed to teach while raising a family largely by herself in a speech at the People’s Action Party’s Women’s Wing annual conference in 2022.

Many netizens praised Mr Wong for his “sweet” and “beautiful” video tribute to teachers.

One netizen said: “Thank you DPM for recognising how important (teachers) are to society”.

The Teachers’ Day school holiday was rescheduled from Friday to Sept 11 in light of Polling Day.