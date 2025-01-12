Prolonged rainfall on Jan 10 and 11 exceeded monthly average

A PUB Quick Response Team vehicle responding to the flooding in Jalan Seaview on Jan 10.

Singapore received more than its average monthly rainfall for January over just two days – on Jan 10 and 11.

Changi recorded the highest total amount of rainfall at 255.2mm across the two days, exceeding Singapore’s monthly average rainfall of 222.4mm in January, national water agency PUB said in a statement on Jan 12.

PUB said the prolonged rainy weather caused by the ongoing monsoon surge is expected to persist until Jan 13.

The agency issued several flood risk warnings on Jan 10 and 11 in locations such as Jalan Seaview, which is off Tanjong Katong Road, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South, as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai.

Heavy rain in these areas resulted in high water levels in drains and canals.

Flooding occurred along a stretch of Jalan Seaview on the evening of Jan 10 because of heavy rain coinciding with a high tide of 2.8m that temporarily overwhelmed the adjacent canal and surrounding roadside drains.

“PUB’s Quick Response Teams were deployed to flood-risk locations, including to Jalan Seaview, to assist residents. They helped to pump water from flooded roads and distributed flood protection devices to residents,” PUB said.

The agency added that it was aware of several videos circulating online which show flooding that occurred in November and December 2024.

“We urge members of the public not to share or post these videos, as they may cause confusion or unnecessary alarm,” it warned.

The public can stay updated on the weather and flash floods through official channels, such as the myENV mobile app and PUB’s Flood Alerts Telegram channel.

Flood safety tips are also available on the PUB website.