Eight complaints of sexual misconduct made to NUS from Jan to June, one student expelled

The National University of Singapore (NUS) saw eight complaints of sexual misconduct between Jan 1 and June 30, of which three involved sexual assault and resulted in one student being expelled.

One of the complaints involved a staff member, it said in its half-yearly report on sexual misconduct released last Thursday.

Police reports were lodged in all eight cases.

The report outlines the complaints the university received and the actions taken against the alleged perpetrators, in the hopes of reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and foster a safe environment.

In the earliest complaint it received on Jan 25, a student was alleged to have raped a member of the public outside campus grounds. However, no further action was taken by NUS due to a lack of evidence.

Six days later, NUS received another complaint, this time involving a student who allegedly raped another student while they were in a hostel.

A no-contact order was issued, and the student was expelled with immediate effect, although he is currently appealing against the decision.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the third sexual assault case, which involved a student allegedly attempting to rape another student off-campus. He also kept intimate videos and photographs of the victim without her consent.

A no-contact order was issued.

In a separate case involving the same student before 2023, he is alleged to have touched another student inappropriately without consent. In this case, only a no-contact order was issued, as there was insufficient evidence for any further action.

As for the remaining four complaints involving students, two involved molestation.

On Feb 13, NUS received a complaint that a student had allegedly touched another student inappropriately without consent while they were both outside of campus.

NUS’ board of discipline suspended him for two semesters, as well as barred him from university premises during the duration of the suspension.

He was also given 120 hours of community-based sanctions and mandated counselling, and will be permanently banned from on-campus housing during the remaining period of candidature.

Another complaint of molestation received the same month is still being heard before NUS’ board of discipline.

No-contact orders were issued in both cases.

In a complaint involving voyeurism that NUS received in April, a student allegedly filmed sexual acts with the victim – also a student – without her consent while the pair were outside of campus.

He threatened to distribute the videos online.

The case is pending a hearing. In the meantime, a no-contact order was issued, with NUS’ report stating that the student was also involved in a separate case before 2023.

He is alleged to have committed multiple acts of indecent exposure while on campus, and was suspended for three semesters. On top of that, he was given 60 hours of community-based sanctions, mandated counselling and psychiatric treatment.

The student was also barred from campus during the period of suspension, and will not be allowed on any campus housing premises during the remainder of his candidature.

A May complaint alleged that a student shared intimate pictures of the victim – a member of the public – online without consent.

He received a four-semester suspension, along with 120 hours of community-based sanctions and mandated counselling. He was similarly barred from campus during the period of suspension, as well as on-campus housing premises when he returns to school.

As for the complaint involving a staff member, NUS said it did not take further action once investigations were completed in May.

The staff member, who had a purely administrative role with no teaching duties, allegedly molested a member of the public several years ago, but a case could not be established due to limited facts and evidence.