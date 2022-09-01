Elderly woman rushed to hospital after falling backwards while on wheelchair inside bus

A 79-year-old woman had to be rushed to the hospital after she fell backwards in her wheelchair while on a bus.

The woman's daughter Poh Eng Seah uploaded a video on Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 31) which shows the elderly woman helplessly toppling over while she was in the vehicle and on the way to St. Andrew's Senior Care in Tampines.

A man wearing a polo shirt then rushes to assist her after she falls over.

In the post, Ms Poh said the accident happened because the "driver and assistant forgot to secure the wheelchair at the track".

She told AsiaOne that her mother was in a minibus operated by wheelchair transport company Silveray.

Her mother was rushed to the Accident & Emergency Department at Changi General Hospital.

As of now, the elderly woman's condition is unknown as she has to be monitored for 24 hours, said Ms Poh, who added that she intends to lodge a police report over the incident.