Woman taken to hospital after tree branch falls on her in Redhill
A woman was injured after a tree branch fell on her in Redhill on the morning of Jan 26.
According to Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred in front of the Redhill Market and Food Centre. The branch reportedly had a diameter of about 16cm.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along Redhill Close at about 9.25am.
One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital, added SCDF.
There were blood-stained paper towels, a damaged shopping trolley and a plastic bag filled with tomatoes and carrots at the scene, reported Shin Min. Chinese New Year decorations were also spotted among the debris.
