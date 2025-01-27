 Woman taken to hospital after tree branch falls on her in Redhill, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman taken to hospital after tree branch falls on her in Redhill

The incident occurred in front of the Redhill Market and Food Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Jan 27, 2025 08:06 am

A woman was injured after a tree branch fell on her in Redhill on the morning of Jan 26. 

According to Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred in front of the Redhill Market and Food Centre. The branch reportedly had a diameter of about 16cm. 

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance along Redhill Close at about 9.25am. 

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital, added SCDF. 

There were blood-stained paper towels, a damaged shopping trolley and a plastic bag filled with tomatoes and carrots at the scene, reported Shin Min. Chinese New Year decorations were also spotted among the debris.

