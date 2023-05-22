ERP rates at 7 locations to be reduced by $1 for the June school holidays

Motorists will not have to pay Electronic Road Pricing charges when they pass through the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall towards the city from 6pm to 6.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven locations will be reduced by $1 from next Monday for the June school holidays.

In a statement on Monday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said rates will be lowered at these locations:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards the city

AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas

Southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to southbound CTE

Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover.

As part of the changes, motorists will not pay ERP charges when they pass through the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city from 6pm to 6.30pm, and the set of two gantries on the PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) from 8.30am to 9am.

Motorists will still be charged $1 if they travel through the PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) gantries from 8am to 8.30am.

For the gantry on the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, motorists will pay $1 from 6pm to 6.30pm, down from the current $2.

For the gantry on the southbound CTE before Braddell Road, they will be charged $1 from 7am to 7.30am and $2 from 9am to 9.30am.

The set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road, and the PIE slip road to the southbound CTE, will have their rates adjusted to $4 from 8.30am to 9am, $3 from 9am to 9.30am, and $2 from 9.30am to 10am.

Motorists passing through the gantry at the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am.

Charges for the gantry on the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road will be $4 from 8.30am to 9am, and $2 from 9.30am to 10am.

All rates for other gantries remain unchanged, LTA said.

It added that these adjustments will revert to pre-school holiday charges on June 26.

ERP rates were last adjusted in April.