ERP rates at 5 locations lowered by $1 during December school holidays

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations will fall by $1 during the upcoming December school holiday period from Nov 18 to Dec 31, the Land Transport Authority said in a statement on Nov 14.

The rates will be lowered at these locations as follows:

On the AYE before Alexandra Road towards the city, motorists will be charged $1 from 8.30am to 9am. They will not be charged between 8am and 8.30am, and between 9am and 9.30am.

At the three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will be charged $2 between 7.30am and 8am, and $1 between 8am and 8.30am.

On the southbound CTE before Braddell Road, motorists will be charged $1 from 7am to 8am.

At the two gantries on the PIE in Adam Road and Mount Pleasant, motorists will be charged $1 between 7.30am and 8am.

On the westbound PIE before Eunos Link, motorists will not be charged between 7.30am and 8am, and between 9am and 9.30am.

The rates will revert to the charges before the school holidays from Jan 2, 2025.

The rates for other gantries will remain the same.