Executive director of migrant rights group Home faces misappropriation allegations

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) has suspended its executive director, Ms Deshi Gill, following allegations that she misappropriated funds from the migrant worker advocacy group.

In a statement posted on its social media channels on Tuesday, Home said Ms Gill was suspended so that Home could conduct an internal inquiry. Preliminary investigations showed there was a basis for suspected misconduct, the group added.

Home said it has notified the relevant authorities. Its board and staff members will provide all necessary information as part of any investigations that may be carried out.

Tuesday’s statement came after allegations were posted online accusing Ms Gill of making thousands of dollars of claims from Home without documentary proof of the expenses. The allegations were not substantiated.

Home said that it is currently reviewing its governance controls to ensure similar lapses do not occur again.

“We would like to sincerely thank all members of the public and donors who have supported us over the years,” the group added.

It said: “Home’s commitment to advance the migrant worker cause remains unwavering. During this time, all our operations and services continue to function, and we will continue to strive to improve the well-being and dignity of migrant workers in Singapore.”