3 arrested, 2 taken to hospital after brawl outside Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

In footage of a fight uploaded on Facebook, about nine people appear to have been involved in the incident outside a coffee shop.

Three men have been arrested for affray following a fight that broke out in Ang Mo Kio on Jan 17.

The police said they were alerted to the case at 181 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at 11.55pm that day.

The arrested men are aged between 33 and 40. The 40-year-old man and a woman, 36, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it also assessed two other people for minor injuries. They declined to be taken to hospital.

In footage of the altercation uploaded on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road, about nine people, including two women, appear to have been involved in the incident outside a coffee shop.

At the start of the 33-second clip, a man in a dark green shirt is seen on his knees with his hands on the ground and appears to be shielding another person beneath him.

Another man, wearing a light green top, is hitting the first man’s head from behind with a plastic chair. The impact is strong enough to break the chair’s legs, which splinter off into shards across the floor.

Another man tries to intervene by blocking the blows with two other plastic chairs – but yet another man joins the fight, striking the first man on the head with another plastic chair.

A woman is later seen to be sprawled out on the floor in the centre of the chaos.

As the fight goes on, one of the women can be heard yelling repeatedly in Mandarin: “Stop fighting, stop fighting!”

A man in a white shirt is seen holding on to an object, running after the others and attempting to beat them. One of the women chases and pushes him in a bid to stop the brawl, but to no avail.

The fight continues until one of the men notices someone filming them. He points directly at the camera and yells: “Enough! Photos are being taken!”