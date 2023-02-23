Expect crowds at cemetery, columbaria over Qing Ming period

NEA said the government-managed cemetery and columbaria will likely be crowded during the Qing Ming Festival, on Good Friday, and weekends from March 18 to April 16.

Members of the public are discouraged from visiting the government-managed cemetery and columbaria during the Qing Ming Festival period, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday.

NEA said that Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium will likely be crowded during the Qing Ming Festival (April 5), on Good Friday (April 7), and the weekends from March 18 to April 16.

“NEA will put in place crowd control measures at the columbaria during this period and extend the opening hours to 24 hours daily,” the agency added.

The Garden of Peace, an inland ash-scattering garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, will be closed to visitors on those dates to give privacy to those with an approved booking for ash scattering.

Motorists heading to the Mandai and Choa Chu Kang columbaria during the Qing Ming period will have to make an e-appointment to park their vehicles during certain hours.

For Mandai Columbarium, this applies every day from March 18 to April 16, between 6am and 6pm.

For Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, this applies from 6am to 4pm on April 5, April 7, and weekends from March 18 to April 16.

E-appointment slots for two-hour intervals will be available for booking from 10am on March 6 via this link. These appointments are not necessary for vehicles dropping off passengers.

Real-time information on traffic conditions at the Mandai and Choa Chu Kang columbaria is available on NEA’s website. The agency urged drivers to check the latest conditions before visiting.

Shuttle bus services will be available on peak visiting days. Drivers who wish to use the service to Mandai Columbarium can park their vehicles near Khatib MRT station before going to the pickup point at exit A.

Drivers using the shuttle bus service to get to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium can park along the left side of the paths at the Christian Cemetery, at Carpark A along Jalan Bahar or Carpark B along Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

NEA added that grass-cutting is done regularly in the common areas of Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, and this does not extend to individual graves and monuments.

#PSA Planning to visit the columbaria to pay respects this Qing Ming (清明)? Plan your visits early, to avoid peak... Posted by National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

“Visitors may be approached at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery for payment of grave maintenance service fees. These services are not regulated or endorsed by NEA,” the agency said.

“Visitors who have not made arrangements for such services are advised not to pay anyone who claims to have maintained the graves of their loved ones.,” it added.

For more information, visit NEA’s website.