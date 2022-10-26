Expired doses make up 10% of Covid-19 vaccine stock in Singapore: MOH

MOH said it has taken steps to minimise wastage, such as by swapping with and donating vaccine stocks to other countries that are in greater need.

About 10 per cent of Singapore’s Covid-19 vaccine stock has hit expiry dates, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, in response to media queries on vaccine wastage.

It said as updated vaccines with greater efficacy are rolled out, older vaccine stocks that were purchased will not be completely utilitised.

MOH said it has taken steps to minimise wastage, such as by swapping with and donating vaccine stocks to countries that have a greater need for them, and by working with vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of stocks.

The ministry said it secures early access to Covid-19 vaccines, as Singapore’s primary line of defence against Covid-19.

This includes securing enough supplies in anticipation of an emerging variant of concern, where there may be overwhelming global demand or disruptions to the delivery of the vaccine doses.

MOH added that its contracts also enable early access to new and more effective formulations, such as the bivalent vaccines rolled out on Oct 14.

The ministry said it is unable to disclose further information due to contractual obligations.