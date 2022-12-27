FairPrice extends discounts to holders of Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, Chas blue cards

The discount scheme extension comes after a slew of initiatives rolled out by FairPrice recently.

FairPrice will extend the discount schemes for holders of Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue cards at all its physical stores and Unity pharmacies for a further 12 months to Dec 31, 2023.

In 2022, the supermarket chain gave out over $11.5 million in savings to Singaporeans in the Pioneer and Merdeka generations and holders of the Chas blue card under these schemes, it said on Tuesday.

They get a 3 per cent discount on selected days of the week. Households with a monthly income per person of $1,200 and below are eligible for a Chas blue card.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said the extension is to help seniors and lower-income families cope with the rising cost of living.

“Moderating the cost of living has always been a key focus for FairPrice. Amid the uncertain economic climate, FairPrice is committed to ensuring that our customers are able to have access to household essentials and the extension of the discount schemes looks to help alleviate some financial burden on daily essentials,” he added.

Customers need to present their cards to get the discounts, which are valid for up to $200 per transaction per day.

In November, it said it will offer a 1 per cent discount for 500 commonly bought items for the first half of 2023 in its stores and online platform.

The discount is meant to offset the goods and services tax (GST) increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent starting on Jan 1, 2023. The GST will rise by another percentage point to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024.

The discounted items consist of both house and non-house brands including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, paper products and cleaning products.

Prices of 50 essential items, out of a pool of 500, are also frozen each month under an initiative called Greater Value Every Day. New products are announced every last Thursday of the month.