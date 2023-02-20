FairPrice removes chilli flakes that has 'worms wriggling' in it

FairPrice has removed Morrisons chilli flakes from its shelves as a precautionary measure after "worms" were found in the product.

The creepy crawlies were discovered by Stomper Alan and his family after they poured the chilli flakes onto their pizzas on Jan 27.

The so-called worms were likely maggots or larvae hatched from eggs laid by insects.

"We bought this Morrisons brand of chilli flakes from FairPrice Finest Marine Parade Central on Jan 27," recounted the Stomper.

"When we poured the chilli flakes onto our homemade pizzas, we were shocked to see so many worms wriggling on the plates. My family members had eaten the pizzas without noticing the worms."

The Stomper shared a video showing chilli flakes poured out of a container onto a plate and white insect larvae can be seen crawling among the flakes.

"It was so horrifying and grotesque," said the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, FairPrice said: "We apologise for the unpleasant experience and would like to thank the customer for bringing this to our attention.

"FairPrice takes product quality very seriously and we are conducting an investigation into this matter. As a precautionary measure, we have also removed the product from our shelves.

"In addition, a full refund has been arranged and we are in contact with the customer to follow up.

"Customers with queries may also contact FairPrice at our Customer Service Hotline at 6380 5858 or via fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general."