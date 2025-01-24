Schools, buildings to face mock outages, phishing in Total Defence drill

Organisations, schools, and individuals will experience prolonged power outages due to a “phishing attack” by an unknown group between Feb 15 to 17, as part of this year’s Total Defence Day activities.

Over 800 organisations, schools, and units from educational, community, businesses, and government sectors will carry out different disruption or preparedness activities across the two-week exercise period to strengthen their business continuity plans for power disruptions or phishing attacks.

Over 20 buildings and two MRT stations will be going through simulated power disruptions as well.

This is part of this year’s Total Defence Exercise, Exercise SG Ready. As a signature event of SG60, this year’s exercise aims to encourage everyone to plan for potential disruptions and to prepare to respond effectively.

Exercise SG Ready 2025 invites Singaporeans to reflect on the crises and disruptions that the country has gone through in the last 60 years and what the country might face going forward.

The exercise, which includes other activities, will begin on Feb 15, and run for two weeks until Feb 28.

To prepare for the exercise, Mindef has also released a scenario video showing how a phishing exercise can cause disruptions and affect our daily lives. Members of the public are encouraged to watch it on https://go.gov.sg/sgreadyvideo.

Over 20 buildings located in the city area will be switching off its facade lights to simulate a blackout from Feb 15 to Feb 16.

These buildings include the Supreme Court, Singapore Management University, National Heritage Board museums and St Andrew’s Cathedral.

Two MRT stations will also be involved. City Hall MRT station will simulate power outages during non-operational hours. The exercise for soon-to-be opened Hume MRT station will take place during the day, as it is non-operational.

SMRT will engage 300 community participants in a realistic emergency preparedness exercise on Feb 16 from 1am to 3.30am at City Hall MRT station. The participants will be guided by the SMRT staff and Transcom to disembark from the train onto the tracks and evacuate through the station’s escape shaft.

Brigadier-General (BG) Frederick Choo, Mindef’s Deputy Secretary (Policy), said the MRT exercises will educate Singaporeans on how to react and respond.

Companies like Mapletree Business City will simulate power disruptions within their premises and organise tabletop exercises with their tenants to strengthen their preparedness for potential disruptions on Feb 17. Quantedge Capital will be coordinating a financial sector-focused tabletop exercise as well.

During the Total Defence Day commemoration event on Feb 15, SCDF will also be conducting a lift rescue to demonstrate its ability to respond to a medical emergency in a lift.

Mindef is partnering with the Singapore Business Foundation to conduct a separate phishing exercise for 200 businesses, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises.

The “phishing” e-mail will be customised for different sectors and will run over a period of a few days.

In schools, MOE has developed resources to engage students on resilience in the face of possible power disruptions.

Schools are also encouraged to participate in Exercise SG Ready through a simulation of power supply disruption, or food or water disruption.

For schools taking part in the food disruption exercise, Singapore Food Agency and Sats will distribute ready-to-eat meals to complement the experience.

BG Choo said: “We aim to put Total Defence into action and strengthen Singaporeans’ resilience and responses in times of emergency.

“We believe that there’s a part for all Singaporeans to play to keep Singapore ready.”