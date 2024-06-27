Fake: Reports of man who died after winning at MBS casino

The origin of the video is unknown.

A video of a man on the floor of a casino has been making its rounds on the Internet and it has been spun into numerous stories carried by foreign media that the incident took place at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

What was more unbelievable was the cause of his collapse – the man was reported to have won $4 million dollars and apparently jumped in joy before collapsing and dying from a cardiac arrest.

The amount won varies from report to report, going up to $6 million and the "news" even made it to Reddit.

The Sun reported that the man did not die but recovering in hospital, awaiting his discharge so he could cash out his winnings from his visit to MBS Casino on June 22.

TNP understands that this is fake news.

It is unknown where the video originated from and where or when it was filmed.