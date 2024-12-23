Stepping Out on-screen couple Xie Shaoguang and Ivy Lee meet up

Ivy Lee posted a wefie on Instagram of herself with Xie Shaoguang, her onscreen husband in the classic Mediacorp drama Stepping Out (1999).

Those who remember the classic Mediacorp drama Stepping Out (1999) got a dose of nostalgia on Dec 20, when former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee posted a wefie on Instagram of herself with Xie Shaoguang, her on-screen husband in the series.

The 51-year-old Singaporean star, who is now based in the United Kingdom with her Hong Kong-born producer husband and their four children, is apparently back in town for the holiday season and has been catching up with old friends. Lee has not appeared in a drama for some 15 years.

In the caption of the post featuring her and 63-year-old Xie, Lee said: “Long time no see, we’re still on the same wavelength.”

Paris-based Singaporean host and actress Sharon Au, also formerly a Mediacorp artiste, commented: “Stepping Out! An amazing couple from an amazing drama!”

Like Au, many netizens left comments expressing their excitement at seeing the pair in one frame again. The duo played husband-and-wife Jiafu (Xie) and A-Ju (Lee) in the period series that chronicled the hardships of early Chinese immigrants to Singapore.

Another Stepping Out cast member, Cynthia Koh, also commented “Yay” beneath the post.

Like Lee, Xie has been out of the spotlight for a long time. The star, who in September announced his intention to return to acting and signed with former employer Mediacorp as an artiste once more, has not acted since 2005.

Stepping Out, which aired 25 years ago, was much loved and won Best Drama Serial, Best Actor for Xie and Best Actress for Koh.

Aside from Xie, Lee met other old pals from the local entertainment industry. She uploaded a photo of herself and her four children – eldest daughter, Mikki, 27, twin sons Nik and Dash, 19, and younger daughter Leah, 15 – enjoying a meal with celebrity couple Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping, as well as actor Chen Hanwei.

Actress Tay Ying – daughter of Hong and Zheng – was also present at the dinner with her boyfriend, celebrity chef Wu Sihan.

Hong, 63, who also posted a photo of the gathering, said: “You’re like a breeze, always coming and going so quickly. Although the time we get to spend together is short, every meeting fills me with warmth. This familial bond has never changed.”

Lee, who joined Mediacorp after winning talent competition Star Search in 1993, was one of the most popular Singaporean actresses of her time. She won three Star Awards for Best Actress during her years with the broadcaster.