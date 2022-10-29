Farmers get guidelines with new agri-food standards

Visitors at the Agri-Food Tech Expo 2022, where a series of agri-food standards were launched on Friday.

A series of agri-food standards introduced on Friday will provide farmers with green guidelines on their processes and offer better assurance to Singaporeans buying locally grown produce, seafood and eggs.

The three new standards are: Singapore Standards (SS) 675: 2021 Specification for Good Agriculture Practice, SS 670: 2021 Specification for Good Aquaculture Practice and SS 676:2021 Specification for good animal husbandry practice for layer farms. These were developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and the Standards Development Organisation.

These standards will replace the previous Singapore Good Agricultural Practices (SG GAP) schemes of the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Under the new SS 675 Specification for Good Agriculture Practice, the areas of agriculture and farm production that will be covered are food safety, crop protection and produce quality, environmental management, and the health, safety and welfare of farm workers.

SS 670 Specification for Good Aquaculture Practice will apply to open-cage farming, pond farming, closed containment farming systems for fish, crustaceans and shellfish and covers the following areas of aquaculture farm production: Food safety and quality, animal health and welfare, environmental integrity the socio-economic aspects.

For chicken and quail layer farms which produce eggs, the SS 676:2021 Specification for good animal husbandry practice for layer farms will cover all aspects of farm operations which include the egg collection process as well as offering guidelines to minimise the environment impact and maintaining animal welfare.

The scope of SS 676:2021 will cover food safety and quality, animal health and welfare, environmental management and workers’ health and safety.

The chairman of the Food Standards Committee, Dr Allan Lim, who spoke during the launch which took place at the Agri-Food Tech Expo 2022 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, said the standards were aimed at guiding local farms in the areas of food safety and quality, environmental management, and the health and safety of farm workers.

Dr Lim said: “Through the adoption of best farming practices recommended by local industry experts and the alignment with international standards, these Singapore Standards will allow local farms to access wider markets and enhance consumer confidence in their products and produce.”

Ms Khoo Gek Hoon, director of SFA’s Industry Development and Community Partnership Division, said the standards would help contribute to Singapore’s 30 by 30 plan. Under the plan, Singapore aims to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030.

Ms Khoo, who helped develop the new standards, said: “The standards were developed to align Singapore with regional and international standards to help farms adopt best practices for quality assurance in agriculture, aquaculture and egg production while protecting the farm environment.

“Customers want a product that is reliable and traceable so we need to put in a place a system that takes the first steps to do this.”

While 30 per cent of eggs consumed in Singapore are sourced domestically, just four per cent of vegetables, and eight per cent of seafood was grown locally, according to Dr Lim.

To date, 11 farms out of a total of 260 have received the previous SG GAP certification, which SFA encourages farms to do so on a voluntary basis.

One such farm is Chew’s Agriculture which produces around 800,000 eggs daily, according to the farm’s Quality Assurance Lead Yeap Soon Ming.

He said his farm has thus far seen the benefits of following the standards and being awarded the certification.

He said: “We now have consistent procedures and certification in place, so that has improved our productivity and also built customer trust in our products.”

Pointing out that the new standards put an added emphasis on the welfare of animals, workers and the environment, Mr Yeap added: “Today, customers are becoming more sophisticated…they are interested if we are following the proper farming practices and how we ensure that animal welfare is not compromised during the farming operations.”

Mr Malcolm Ong, chief executive of The Fish Farmer, said it was important for farms like his to practise responsible aquaculture.

“We have to be responsible for animal health, food safety and traceability, environmental preservation and worker welfare. We are not here just to earn money but also to be responsible to the resources around us,” he said.

Mr Ong added that the standards would also help consumers gain confidence that the fish they are buying will be from a reputable source and safe to eat.